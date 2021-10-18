The high-end MSI laptop with RTX 3070 finally on sale!

As you know, buying a good gaming laptop is often expensive. Fortunately, there are specials almost all year round and it is regularly possible to get your hands on a quality machine at a reasonable price. Today, the MSI Katana GF66 gaming laptop PC is available at a lower cost! 15 inches, Intel Corre i7, RTX 3070 … you’ll see, the beast has it under the hood.

The MSI Katana GF66 at a reduced price

Typically, this laptop is priced around $ 1,800, which was the price it launched just a few months ago. That being said, the MSI Katana GF66 has already fallen a few times to € 1,499. When this happens, do not take long to take advantage of it because stocks of good laptops equipped with one of Nvidia’s famous RTX 3070 graphics cards are going fast.

Until tonight, Cdiscount is offering the MSI Katana GF66 gaming laptop PC at € 1,499.99! You will see it when we detail the characteristics of the machine, at this price, it’s worth it.

The characteristics of the MSI Katana GF66 gaming laptop

Let’s start with the components that gamers are most interested in. We put it in the spotlight so let’s talk about the graphics card right away. NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070. Since the great shortage that is hitting the tech world, gamers around the world are starting to move towards laptops. With an RTX 3070, you will be able to fully enjoy any recent game by activating all the latest trending technologies. The famous ray tracing is yours, but also supersampling via DLSS, which guarantees big performance gains.





Next to the RTX 3070, there is a nice processor 11th generation Intel Core i7 (11800H / 2.3 GHz, capable of going up to 4.6 GHz in Turbo mode) supported by 16 GB of DDR4 RAM. You can add RAM and go up to 64 GB. For storage we are entitled to a NVMe SSD, the fastest on the market, 500 GB. Again, if you feel limited, an M2 port is available to add memory. If these figures do not speak to you, remember that this is quite simply one of the most powerful laptops out there.

There is only one important element left to take into account: the screen. We are on a slab IPS which guarantees good colorimetry. But that’s not what interests you the most. The key figure is the refresh rate: 144 Hz. This feature is highly sought after by gamers for the simple reason that 144Hz screens are among the most fluid. In terms of size, this laptop is relatively easy to carry: 15.6 inches for 2.1 kg.

