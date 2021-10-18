the hunt for the “big cat” continues, a petition challenges the right to slaughter the animal

The prefect of Pas-de-Calais authorized the “sampling shots” as part of the search for a “big feline” in Pas-de-Calais. A petition contesting this decision has collected more than 13,000 signatures.

A still unidentified animal. He was spotted this weekend, especially in Bouret-sur-Canche near Frévent in Pas-de-Calais. But the “big cat”, sought since Wednesday, has not yet been found. However, since the animal has been spotted several times in Auxi-le-Château and Frévent, significant resources have been deployed and helicopters fly over the surrounding towns.

The beast has still not been identified by the authorities, it could be a “big cat” according to the traces found.

“The straying of such an animal can be dangerous for the populations located in the surroundings. (…) The services of the State do not have information on its age, its behavior and its relation to people”, a explained the prefecture in a press release.

The right to shoot it granted

Faced with the danger that the animal could represent for the inhabitants of the surroundings, the prefect of Pas-de-Calais Louis Le Franc authorized by decree Friday and until October 29, “operations of shooting of simple sampling of an animal can be a big feline or a fawn, male or female “. The objective remains that the animal is captured alive and as quickly as possible.

“Everyone loves animals, everyone would obviously like (note, that he be captured alive). But if there is a risk for public safety, the State services must think about the safety of the population as well “, underlines Jérémie Marion, head of the animal service Opale capture environment, at BFM Lille.

Online petitions

Since Friday, several petitions have emerged, asking that the animal be indeed captured alive. “Justice and respect for the Auxilois puma” on Change.org has already collected more than 13,000 signatures.

“We do not yet know how this story will end, but it is certain that if the latter is put to death despite the fact that there was no attack whatsoever, the prefect will have to report to the associations protecting the animals “, we can read on the petition” Justice and respect for the Auxilois puma “.

Faced with this grumbling, the prefecture, contacted by France 3 Hauts-de-France, justifies his choice by assuring that it is “impossible to put this animal to sleep”.

“According to the veterinarian, we must be able to accommodate a hypodermic syringe, that implies a shot at 20 meters maximum from the animal. Nobody knows how to do that on a beast whose temperament we do not know, and obviously it does not seem to us. reasonable “, explained the services of the prefecture to France 3.

For now, the authorities still do not know where this feline came from and to whom it belongs. Once captured, it will have to be determined to know whether or not he arrived illegally on French territory.