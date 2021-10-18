the incidence rate is on the rise again, what figures in Nouvelle-Aquitaine?

After a long decline, the Covid-19 incidence rate has risen to 48.5 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, now approaching the alert threshold of 50

Are the beginnings of a fifth wave being felt? After a long decline that had lasted since mid-August, the Covid-19 incidence rate has stopped falling and has risen very slightly for several days across the country. Fixed at 43.7 cases per 100,000 inhabitants on Thursday, October 7, it rose to 48.5 cases on Thursday, October 14, the date of the latest data from Public Health France. It is now close to the alert threshold of 50.

Two regions now exceed this alert threshold: Île-de-France (72.6) and Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur (75.6).

In the Nouvelle-Aquitaine region, it rose to 36 on October 14 against 28.5 on October 7. In the department of Pyrénées-Atlantiques, the incidence rate is almost at the alert threshold, with 49.8 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. A week earlier, however, it had stagnated at 28.5 cases. In Dordogne also, the figures are approaching the alert threshold with a rate of 46, against 37 a week before.

Except in the Landes

The incidence rate curve goes up in Gironde with 33.3 cases (against 28 on October 7), in Charente (33), in Charente-Maritime (35.2), in Lot-et-Garonne (36) and in Corrèze (20). On the other hand, only the Landes department seems for the moment spared by this increase, with a rate that has stagnated around 15 since the beginning of October.

This slight increase in the territory and the Nouvelle-Aquitaine region occurs in a context where several departments have dropped the mask in schools and others in public places. It also comes in a week where more people were likely to get tested for free, just before the paid tests took place on Friday.

As a reminder, 24.2% of the population is not yet fully vaccinated. The question is to know how far this incidence rate will climb, between relaxation of barrier gestures and the onset of cold waves. Epidemiologist Arnaud Fontanet said in September to expect “To a restart of the Covid-19 epidemic in the fall”.