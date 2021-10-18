the infrequent guests of Wajdi Mouawad at the Théâtre de la Colline – Liberation

Wajdi Mouawad, the author ofFires, is he playing arson? And at what point will he burn his fingers to throw kerosene in this way in the great wave of protest # MeTooThéâtre, which has been swelling day by day since the revelations of Release October 1? His supervisory minister, Roselyne Bachelot, did not ask the question exactly in these terms, this Monday, at the microphone of France Inter. But, at the end of a weekend which saw 300 people demonstrate next to the Ministry of Culture against sexual violence in the theatrical environment, these remarks have in any case ignited a spark which we suspect could damage the seasonal brochures from the Théâtre de la Colline, in Paris. While respecting, she said, the “Freedom of creation” of the artist, the minister nevertheless affirmed “to regret” that Bertrand Cantat, sentenced to several years in prison for the murder of Marie Trintignant in 2003 (a sentence he served), created the music for Wajdi Mouawad’s next show, scheduled for November in the t…