the lapsus of Laurent Delahousse after the testimony of Gilbert Montagné (VIDEO)

Received in 8:30 p.m., Sunday on France 2, Gilbert Montagné sent a very personal message to Éric Zemmour, which confused the presenter Laurent Delahousse who got tangled up in his brushes and made a little mistake in front of his guest!
Laurent Delahousse was a little lost against Gilbert Montagné. This Sunday, October 17, the presenter of the newspaper of France 2, received the famous interpreter of Under the tropical sunlights in his magazine 8:30 p.m. Sunday. The opportunity to discuss with the singer his various struggles to improve the daily life of blind people and to ask him if, a few months before the presidential elections, he had a message addressed to those who stand as a candidate. . And the response of his guest will obviously disturb him a little.
Laurent Delahousse’s astonishing slip of the tongue
If the journalist from France 2 certainly expected Gilbert Montagné to have a request concerning his disability (they spoke shortly before his fight so that people suffering from blindness could touch the works in museums), the musician actually had everything something else in mind. “I do not know him. But I think about Eric zemmour, Z for Zorro “, he began before addressing the former columnist ofWe are not in bed which is talked about a lot at the moment: “Eric, I would just like to tell you that it was not at all Pétain who saved the Jews of France, that is bullshit. That’s not it, okay. Mom went through the war in terror, every day. She was saved because she usurped the identity of my father’s first wife, from whom he was still not divorced. But she told me so much about the war, that I’m very steeped in it“, recounted Gilbert Montagné. Visibly a little disturbed, Laurent Delahousse got tangled up the brushes, thanking his guest with:”So much for Eric Zemmour’s testimony this evening.“An astonishing confusion almost gone unnoticed, the presenter going directly with the following sequence.
The night of blunders!
But this is not the only small mistake that Laurent Delahousse has committed against the artist … While the two reviewed all the great moments in Gilbert Montagné’s life, the singer told a touching anecdote about Johnny Hallyday. A sequence of which the journalist had precisely images… And there again, its formulation at the time of launching the magneto, was a little hazardous. Caught in the moment of the moment, the host will address the singer inappropriately stricken with blindness: “We are on stage and a certain Johnny Hallyday is going to say that. Look … listen, and we’re back“, he launches hesitantly. And for good reason, he has just realized his mistake … trying to make up for it a few minutes later.