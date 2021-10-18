the last episode of Commissioner Magellan crushes “The Voice all stars”

The hearings of Saturday, October 16, 2021 for the programs broadcast in the first part of the evening.

Saturday evening, France 3 came out on top of the hearings with Commissioner Magellan . The last episode of the French police series carried by Jacques Spiesser attracted 4.5 million viewers, or 23.5% of audience share. TF1 follows with “The Voice all stars”. The telecrochet semi-final presented by Nikos Aliagas brought together 3.3 million people, or 18% of PDA. In comparison, last week, the second night of cross-battles, had gathered 3.2 million followers, or 19.1% of the public.

Opposite, France 2 offered “The favorite comedians of the French”. Entertainment hosted by Laurence Boccolini and dedicated to comedians of the last fifty years amused 1.7 million viewers, or 9.9% of audience share. At the foot of the podium, M6 rebroadcast The little Nicolas . The adaptation of the adventures of the famous character created by René Goscinny and Jean-Jacques Sempé, with Valérie Lemercier and Kad Merad, gathered 1.2 million moviegoers, or 6.4% of PDA.

As for the other channels, France 5 attracted 1 million people, or 5.4% of the public, with a new number of “Échappées belles”, presented by Sophie Jovillard and devoted to the historic villages of Portugal.





1 4,514,000 viewers 23.5% 2 3,338,000 viewers 18% 3 1,730,000 viewers 9.9% 4 1,216,000 viewers 6.4% 5 1,047,000 viewers 5.4% 6 4.3% 7 2.4% 8 2.3% 9 2.5% 10 1.8% 11 1.7% 12 1.6% 13 1.5% 14 1.5% 15 1% 16 0.9% 17 0.9% 18 0.6%

