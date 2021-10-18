the leftist candidate elected in the first round of the presidential election

The candidate of the historic left party in Cape Verde won the presidential election. Former Prime Minister José Maria Neves was elected in the first round, Sunday, October 17, in this archipelago cited as an example of democratic success in West Africa, according to provisional results published on an official website. The 61-year-old man, member of the African Party for the Independence of Cape Verde (PAICV) and head of government from 2001 to 2016, won 51.5% of the vote, an absolute majority necessary to be elected on first round, according to these results covering 97% of the polling stations.

He is well ahead of Carlos Veiga, of the Movement for Democracy (MPD, center-right, majority in Parliament). Carlos Veiga, 71, another former prime minister from 1991 to 2000, won 42.6% of the vote, according to the same results. Abstention reached 51.7% of those registered in this election.





Carlos Veiga admitted his defeat in front of televisions and congratulated his opponent. These results have yet to be validated by the electoral commission. If they are, it is a cohabitation which promises to be at the head of Cape Verde. Cape Verde renewed on April 18 the absolute majority of the MpD of Prime Minister Ulisses Correia e Silva (38 seats), ahead of the PAICV (30 seats out of 72).

The president’s field of action is restricted in the country. Cape Verde has a semi-parliamentary regime that gives pride of place to the Prime Minister, the government and the Parliament.