the Linux smartphone is back and it is more powerful

Two years after the PinePhone, Pine64 returns with its PinePhone Pro: its “flagship for years to come”. The device polishes what can be done while retaining its concept and its Linux base.

Do you like to think outside the box? The PinePhone Pro deserves your attention. The device follows the PinePhone, which stood out in 2019 for its Linux base and privacy switches, allowing access to certain components to be physically cut off. Today Pine64, the group behind the device, returns with a Pro version which retains the achievements of its predecessor, but pushing the sliders up in terms of performance … even if we stay far from what the tenors of the Android market offer at an equivalent price. Because the PinePhone Pro is not necessarily cheap: across the Atlantic, it is announced for pre-order at 399 dollars.





As pointed out Android Police, Pine64 was able to collaborate directly with the SoC manufacturer Rockchip to design a special version of its RK3399 processor: the RK3399S (2 Cortex-A72 cores and 4 A53 cores). This chip has mainly been optimized in terms of energy efficiency and also supports the display output via the USB-C port of the PinePhone Pro. The RK3399S is also paired this time with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, expandable up to 2 TB via a MicroSD card reader.

Pure Linux in your pocket

For the rest, we find in particular the privacy switches allowing to manually cut the cameras, the microphone, the Wi-Fi, the Bluetooth, the cellular network or the headphone jack. We also note the maintenance of Pogo pins for the old Pine64 peripherals and the simplified access to repairs thanks to the use of Philips screws.

For the rest, the PinePhone Pro has a 6-inch 720p IPS screen, a 13 Mpx rear photo sensor (Sony IMX256) and a 5 Mpx front module (OmniVision OV5640). The device is powered by a 3000 mAh rechargeable battery in 15 W and does not offer 5 G compatibility. Side measurements, we reach 161 x 76.6 x 11.1 mm for 215 grams.

The PinePhone Pro can finally take advantage of Anbox or Waydroid to enjoy Android applications. At first, however, it is intended for developers who can get their hands on the device as a priority. Pine64 explains that an eligibility questionnaire will need to be completed to pre-order the smartphone, which will begin full-scale production next month. The first expeditions should be made in December.