the list of the Blues with Lebel, Flament and Taofifénua!

Fabien Galthié and Raphaël Ibanez met at the National Rugby Center in Marcoussis. The opportunity for the coach to unveil the list of 42 players who will prepare for the Fall Tour. As expected, many Toulouse residents are present in the group.

Among the indisputable holders, we find Romain Ntamack, Antoine Dupont, Grégory Alldritt, Virimi Vakatawa, Gaël Fickou, Gabin Villière, Cyril Baille or even Julien Marchand. Conversely, we note the presence of novices like

List of 42 for the November Tour:

– Forwards: Grégory Alldritt, Uini Atonio, Cyril baille, Demba Bamba, Gaêtan Barlot, Dylan Cretin, François Cros, Ibrahim Diallo, Thibault Flament, Kilian Géraci, Jean-Baptiste Gros, Wilfrid Hounkpatin, Anthony Jelonch, Bernard Leroux, Sekou Macalou, Julien Marchand, Peato Mauvaka, Thierry Paiava, Romain Taofifenua, Florian Verhaeghe, Florent Vanverberghe, Paul Willemse, Cameron Woki

– Three quarters: Romain Burros, Baptiste Couilloud, Jonathan Danty, Brice Dulin, Antoine Dupond, Gaël Fickou, Antoine Hastoy, Mathieu Jalibert, Melvyn Jaminet, Matthis Lebel, Maxime Lucu, Yoram Moefana, Romain Ntamack, Damian Penaud, Thomas Ramos, Donovan Taofifénua, Virimi Vakatawa, Tani Vili, Gabin Villière

👀 𝐋𝐚 𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐬 𝟒𝟐! The staff of #XVdeFrance has just announced the group selected to prepare for the Autumn Tour! The Blues will face Argentina🇦🇷, Georgia🇬🇪 and the All Blacks 🇳🇿

Come and encourage them 🏟️🇫🇷

👉 https://t.co/1CcJBRS0AM#NotLet’sXV pic.twitter.com/s0nRHrycGO – France Rugby (@FranceRugby) October 18, 2021