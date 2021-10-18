The Marseillais: A candidate hospitalized, her surgery goes wrong!

Cosmetic surgery can have serious consequences. One of the candidates Marseillais of W9 is currently paying the price … Indeed, on social networks, Luna skye appears from her hospital bed, where she is being treated after catching bacteria in her buttocks. A health glitch related to his last operation, an increase in the volume of his posterior.

Luna Skye, seen in The Princes and Princesses of Love in 2020 then in The Marseillais in Dubai and The Marseillais VS The Rest of the World in 2021, is at its worst. After her break-up with Paga, the beauty had lost weight, no less than ten kilos! She felt that she had since “drooping buttocks“and had made the decision to go through the surgery box and had to have injections. Recently, red patches appeared on her buttocks and here she is back in the hospital.





“It’s a bit complicated what’s going on right now. I’m still in the hospital … you don’t even realize what I’m going through, she says, distraught, in a story on Instagram. I have staphylococcus which is different, it is an MRS1 type, it is very strong. It comes in your blood and 10% to 30% of people die from it.“Luna Skye said to be”tired” and to have “too bad everywhere“.”I’m fed up, I want to go home. They stung me all over the place. They wake me up at 3 am to give me injections in the stomach. I have pain in my arms. I just begged them to remove the infusion … I’m too cold“, she continues.

Finally, after long days of suffering and anguish, everything is back to normal! “I’ll be able to go home! I’m so happy the antibiotic is working. Now you just have to cross your fingers so that it doesn’t relapse again“, she launches Sunday, October 17, 2021, visibly relieved that these painful moments will soon be nothing but bad memories.

Remember that last April already, Luna Skye revealed regret one of her physical changes, namely the installation of dental veneers. It is his companion at the time, the famous DJ of Marseillais Paga Neuron, who had pushed her to undergo this operation …