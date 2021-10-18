The Messi clan takes a stand in the Mauro Icardi affair – Wanda Nara

Zapping Goal! Football club PSG: players at the end of their contract in 2021

Given that the extra-sporting setbacks of a man, the breakup Wanda Nara – Mauro Icardi can she explode the locker room of PSG? As L’Equipe reported, the Argentinian striker’s absence from training on Sunday caused a lot of talk within the group, with some not hesitating to speculate on the outcome of the affair while Wanda Nara accuses her husband of having cheated on her with an Argentinian actress (China Suarez).

Antonela Roccuzzo, a compassionate shoulder for Wanda Nara?

Behind this story of adultery, there are also some judgments and potential cracks in Mauricio Pochettino’s locker room. Not really a fan of Mauro Icardi, whom he already criticized for having “stung” Wanda Nara from his long-time friend Maxi Lopez, Lionel Messi already had a firm position on the behavior of his teammate. Position that does not seem to go by getting better.

And as surprising as it may seem the Messi couple would have taken up the cause for Wanda Nara against Mauro Icardi. It was not until Saturday evening, after the announcement of her sulphurous compatriot on her Instagram account, that Antonela Roccuzzo began to follow Wanda Nara on the social network. Difficult to see a simple coincidence while for his part Lionel Messi still does not follow Mauro Icardi (only major player of PSG in this case …).



