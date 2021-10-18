the mind-boggling match of Mattéo Guendouzi

What follows after this advertisement

The current times have a particular flavor for Mattéo Guendouzi. After being selected again with the France team, the midfielder, on loan from Arsenal, found the club that saw him hatch at a high level: FC Lorient. In a week, another club he knows very well will come to the Orange Vélodrome: Paris SG.

A very good week therefore for the native of the French capital. He was surely keen to shine this Sunday evening, against the Hakes, to start this pivotal moment which will also see Lazio face OM in the Europa League, this Thursday, in Rome. And what we can say, for one of the best recruits of the summer on the OM side, is that it was successful against the Bretons.





Pélissier congratulates Guendouzi

On the first goal, it is he who recovers the leather on the right side of the attack before centering back and finding Boubacar Kamara, after a nice body sham from Payet, for the equalizer. In the process, he also offered a nice double, a sublime header, and a strike, which looked like a cross, and which should ultimately be credited as an own goal.

Beyond the balance sheet, he succeeded 93.4% of his passes, five dribbles out of five attempted and won eight of his ten duels played this Sunday evening. In short, a completely full match. Christophe Pélissier also mentioned the case of Guendouzi and Payet: “ these are two players who made the difference. High level teams have talented players like these two players. We tried to reduce their influence. Tonight he (Guendouzi, editor’s note) hurt us, congratulations to him “. A great way to celebrate his return from selection and therefore also to launch a great week that will inevitably bring back good memories.