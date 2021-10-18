More

    The Moke will make its electric revolution in 2022

    Synonymous with summer vacations, the Moke is making its electric revolution. The one nicknamed the Beach Jeep will be fully electric from 2022. It will have a range of 144 km. Its price, around 35,000 €.

    La Moke, the beach Jeep, becomes 100% electric in 2022. @ Moke International

    Icon of the 1960s with a certain Brigitte Bardot and synonymous with summer vacations, the Mini Moke, also called the convertible Jeep of the beaches, made its electric revolution by completely abandoning the combustion engine. In fact, from 2022, the Moke – which lost its Mini name – swapped its fuel flap for an electrical outlet.

    It will have a battery whose capacity has not been communicated allowing a range of 144 km (recharging on a Type 2 socket in 4 hours), or “five round trips between Cap-Ferrat and Monaco“, according to the British firm. The 33 kW (45 hp) electric motor will allow a maximum speed of 100 km / h, while it will only take 4.5 seconds to reach 55 km / h.

    The British company specifies that the electric motor, battery cells and inverters come only from European equipment manufacturers. This electric Mini Moke can already be ordered for around € 35,000 (UK price) and will be available in both right-hand and left-hand drive. The first deliveries will take place from July 2022. It remains to be seen whether it will be successful with such a high price, and such low autonomy …

    The new electric Moke will be built in the UK in a new factory. @ Moke International

    For the record, this electric Moke is not the first. Indeed, in 2013, a French company, Nosmoke, concocted a 100% electric “Mini Moke”, made in China. In 2015, production was brought back to France, in the old factories of Heuliez. It is made in Cerizay, in Deux-Sèvres. Approved as a heavy quadricycle and available with two different battery chemistries (lead-gel or lithium-ion), the electric Nomoske is accessible from € 18,990. To date, more than 250 copies have been produced, 50% of which are in France.

    Launched in 2013, the Nosmoke is the first Mini Moke to be electrified by a French company. @ Nosmoke

