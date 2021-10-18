the mother confides that she was “very afraid”

This Sunday, October 17, Ambre Dol (Large families, life in XXL) announced that she had had a motorcycle accident with her husband, Alexandre, and that they were both injured. The mother of 5 children explains having had “afraid” but wanted to reassure his community on Instagram.
Since Monday, October 11, 2021, six new families have joined Large families: the Jean Zéphirin, the family of 7 champions, the Dunands who are 7 at home, the Romero, a gypsy family with an XXL heart, the Saffré and their ten children, the Fanich who live on the construction site of their house and finally, the Vantorre: a tribe of four children who leave Martinique to return to mainland France. Fans of the show were certainly also delighted to hear that former participants were returning to the show. Indeed, the Jeansons and the Galli are back! The emblematic tribes have also responded to this fourth season: the Pellissards remain loyal to the post as well as the Bambara and the Dol. Ambre Dol, the super mom nurse who leads all the way has also sent a message to the new families who have joined the adventure, warning them against the failings of the show.
“One less radial head”
But this weekend, Ambre Dol had other concerns to deal with. A big motorcycle fan, the one who recently became her husband invests a lot in his passion. The young dad also parks one of his motorcycles in the family living room! It is not uncommon for Amber and Alexandre to go on a motorcycle weekend with friends. This was obviously the case this Saturday, October 15 since Ambre Dol shared videos of a ride with their bike. Unfortunately, “the day did not really go as planned“, as the young woman indicates in an Instagram story with, in a photo, a radio of her husband and a comment: “A radial head (one of the bones of the forearm, editor’s note) less for Alexandre Dol.“
“We were very scared”
Faced with the incomprehension of her fans, the mother of the family explained this Sunday, October 17: “Alex broke his radial head. We had a little motorcycle accident yesterday. We hurt each other everywhere and we scared each other. Especially me. Maybe because in my work I see these motorcycle accidents where not everyone comes out unscathed“, she explains before detailing the extent of their injuries:”In the end Alex has a pain in his arm necessarily, a little bit in the hip. And me is the hip. I have a nice burn on it.“But the mother of 5 children wants to reassure:”Do not worry“, she said finally. We wish them a speedy recovery.