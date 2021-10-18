the offbeat joke he made with his son and which may have shocked

This Sunday, October 17, Jean-Paul Rouve made rare confidences in the TF1 show, Seven to Eight. The actor notably delivered an anecdote on how he taught his son to use the second degree.
At 54, Jean-Paul Rouve has a special place in the hearts of the French. Funny and popular, the actor and director has recorded millions of tickets to the cinema with his films, the Tuche. The history and extravagance of a family that suddenly becomes rich. While the fourth part will be released in theaters on the occasion of the end of year celebrations, Jean-Paul Rouve again and again defends the Tuche in the face of the contempt of some. Himself from a modest background, it is unbearable for him to hear certain criticisms: “I have the impression that we speak badly about friends. And i respect them“, he confided to Audrey Crespo-Mara in an interview with Seven to Eight, this Sunday, October 17 on TF1.
Jean-Paul Rouve, a second-degree daddy
Actor-director, Jean-Paul Rouve is also a comedic ending. Twenty-five years ago, it was at Cours Florent that he met his acolytes: the band of the Wood Robins. By their side, he learned to use the second degree with incredible ease. No role escapes him, and so does his private life. Behind the scenes, Jean-Paul Rouve is also the tender and funny dad de Clotaire, 14 years old, born of his love affair with the novelist Bénédicte Martin. “He learned the second degree very quickly“, explained the actor in Seven to Eight. And for good reason: Clotaire had a model to follow!
“People were like ‘Wow, it’s hot anyway!'”
Indeed, it is very early that the young boy was able to taste the quirky humor of his famous dad. “We were doing a really funny thing when we went to the frozen food stores. It was small, I put it in the frozen bag. In the bag !“, confided Jean-Paul Rouve. But the actor obviously did not stop there:”We arrived at the cash register, and I opened a little, I was: ‘Stop making noise, it’s okay now! ‘, with just his head sticking out.“A funny way of shopping, but a moment of intense laughter between father and son. And this, despite the disapproving looks of the other customers of the supermarket:”People were doing ‘Wow, it’s hot anyway! ‘ We laughed with it.“A dad who is not afraid of ridicule!