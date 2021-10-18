the Olympic flame lit on the Greek site of Olympia behind closed doors

The traditional ritual was carried out without an audience in order to respect the health measures linked to Covid-19, which did not prevent demonstrators from waving a Tibetan flag to protest against the Games in China.

The Olympic flame for the 2022 Beijing Winter Games, which will take place from February 4 to 20, 2022, was lit on Monday, October 18 at the ancient Greek site of Olympia according to the traditional ritual but in the absence of the public due to of Covid-19.

The flame was lit shortly after 11:00 a.m. local time by the rays of the sun on the ruins of the ancient temple of Hera in Olympia, the birthplace of the ancient Games. Only Thomas Bach, President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou, representatives of the Greek and Chinese Olympic Committees and accredited journalists were present.





Protesters displayed a Tibetan flag before being arrested. “No Genocide Games” also proclaimed a banner barely unfolded by these demonstrators, arrested by a security employee. Calls for a boycott of the Beijing Games and protests around the issue of human rights in China, concerning Tibet, the Uyghur minority but also Hong Kong, have multiplied in recent days. On Sunday, three Tibetan activists had already been arrested at the Acropolis in Athens after waving the Tibetan flag and that of the “Hong Kong revolution” at the top of the Acropolis, chanting “Boycott Beijing 2022” and “Free Tibet“.