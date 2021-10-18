the presentation date of the game would have been found in Red Dead Redemption 2

On October 8, Rockstar ended up selling the wick, sharing a first trailer for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, the remastered version of GTA III, GTA: Vice City and GTA San Andreas. But while fans now await the presentation of GTA VI, Red Dead Redemption II may well have leaked the date before the time.

an answer which should arrive shortly

At Rockstar, the games are very much linked. Thus, it is possible to find many references to different studio titles in each of their games. A way for Dan and Sam Houser, the two writers of the flagship titles of Rockstar to answer each other via interposed games. Thus, lovers of their creations can witness their references, a good way to never be disoriented when going from one game to another, even if their themes are very different.

And in GTA V for example, there are many references to Red Dead Redemption II, the reverse is also true. And last August, a YouTuber by the name of Strange Man shared his new theory that Dan Houser wrote a letter to his brother Sam Houser in which he asked his brother to slow down the release of GTA VI. A theory driven by Rockstar’s tendency to teaser future projects through easter-eggs.





an announcement at the end of November?

However, in addition to its content, it is the date inscribed on the letter which has raised a few eyebrows. And for good reason, one can find there a letter dated November 24. However, it has been several months since rumors suggest that GTA VI will finally be presented in November. Yet another leak posted to the 4chan forums earlier in the month estimated that GTA VI would be announced on November 23.

Two dates close enough to presume a trend. While all of this might only be a coincidence, it is also possible that their similarities are well and truly founded. Leaks that also resonate with an ad from the ThatsSoBold Instagram page that said GTA VI would be announced in November or December and would take the direction of Miami, with hurricanes and alligators.

Of course, this information should be taken with a grain of salt. And for good reason, although the alleged leaks follow one another, Rockstar remains silent on GTA VI. The American studio was still forced to confirm the arrival of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition earlier in the month after too many leaks. But for their flagship project, it’s highly likely that Rockstar wants to keep the mystery as long as possible.