“The queen with the handbags”: Rania from Jordan criticized in her country for her excessive expenses

His Instagram account has no less than 6.4 million subscribers. The photo in which Rania from Jordan poses with her daughters Salma, 21, and Iman, 25, posted on September 27, has garnered more than 316,000 “likes”. On a daily basis, each of the queen’s outfits, which her employees nickname “the boss», Is scrutinized. Among them, her candy pink dress. She wore it during an official release in an Amman market in March. Her influence is such that she is said to have campaigned, in private, with senior officials of the United States Senate. The whole, to “counter the influence of Iran”, according to documents relayed by Wikileaks.

She has met several foreign leaders without her husband. The Sovereign recently had tea with Jill Biden. Holder of a master’s degree in economics from the American University in Cairo, she regularly appears in the top 100 most powerful women in the world, established by Forbes. At the same time, the Jordanian regime believes that the Palestinian origins of this doctor’s daughter, whose father is from Tulkarem, are an asset for promoting peace within the country.

“The foreigner”

Only downside, the 51-year-old sovereign would be as decried in her country as she is adored in the West, as explained The Obs in an article published on Sunday, October 17. His clothing expenses would be considered excessive, in a country which has 25% of unemployed people and a million inhabitants living below the poverty line. To the point that Rania of Jordan would have inherited the nickname “queen of handbags”. She is thus considered by the Jordanians as a “Marie-Antoinette with expensive outfits”, specifies the magazine. Some go so far as to call her ironically “the foreigner”, because of her origins and her supposed interference in the decisions of her husband.





“Corruption” and succession

On the one hand, the Palestinians are outraged by the participation of the monarchy in the peace negotiations with Israel. On the other hand, the Jordanians believe that the sovereign remains above all a Palestinian. “Divorce of this woman, we will give you two of ours!”, Chanted Transjordaniens to the address of King Abdullah II, during a football match. In February 2011, a letter signed by 36 personalities from Bedouin tribes, usually fervent supporters of the monarchy, accuses Rania of Jordan of “corruption”. The letter asserts that the sovereign has created “centers of power for her own benefit”, to the detriment of the ethnic balance between the former Trans-Jordanian tribes and the Palestinians, by favoring the latter. The sovereign’s family is directly targeted, and the text calls for “the recovery of land and registered farms” in the name of her clan.

Born on August 31, 1970, Rania, who became queen in March 1999, thus crystallizes the fears of the tribes, who fear that Jordan will become a “Palestinian state”. “Personal interests, financial interests, corruption are more important than the life, dignity and future of the 10 million people who live here,” said Prince Hamza, half-brother of the king, indignantly. since under house arrest. The latter would have, according to some Jordanians, been ousted by the sovereign in 2004. The reason for this eviction? Rania of Jordan would have liked to make sure that her son, Prince Hussein, ascends the throne, and not Prince Hamza, who was appointed crown prince when his half-brother Abdallah ascended to the throne. Quarrels that will not mar Rania de Jordan’s aura internationally. And did not prevent her from writing columns in the New York Times, or to lead a powerful foundation dedicated to Education.