The regulator favors a tariff freeze and advocates a low tax rate from January

It is one of the hot topics of the moment. For several weeks, the price of gas has been soaring, to the point of fearing many unpaid bills as the bill promises to be heavy for low-income families. The government, hard at work, had promised a freeze on the regulated tariff as an immediate reaction measure. It has just received the approval of the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE), given the “extreme circumstances”.





Concretely, the regulated gas tariff will be frozen until June 2022 at its level of October 1. While it has already risen sharply in recent months, it should have reached new highs with an increase of 19.5% in November. Inconceivable for Jean Castex. CRE also approved the second part of the Prime Minister’s proposals, namely a reduction in taxation.

Such a tax reduction “is essential to limit the financial exposure of suppliers and facilitate subsequent tariff catching” underlines the Commission, which also watches over suppliers. Thus, the freeze until the summer should allow them to recover the sums not paid by the consumer in winter when prices will fall again in the spring. If they go down again, since the current increase started in the heart of summer …