the right and the far right condemn the “repentance” of Emmanuel Macron

There are those who consider that Emmanuel Macron went too far, and those for whom it was too little. During the tribute paid on Saturday October 16 to the victims of the bloody police repression of a demonstration by Algerians on October 17, 1961 in Paris, the President of the Republic judged these crimes “Inexcusable for the Republic”.

This is too much for those who, on the right, want to put an end to what Marine Le Pen calls “These repentances to repetition”. These become “Unsustainable”, estimated the candidate of the National Assembly (RN) for the presidential election, “While Algeria insults us every day”. Because, for the most extremists, either the massacre is not one – Jean-Marie Le Pen denounced “ the legend of the dead of 1961 “ on Twitter – or it should be qualified: “There weren’t the hundreds of deaths we talked aboutsaid Eric Zemmour. The most serious historians speak of between thirty dead and forty dead. I repeat, there were around fifty deaths of police officers between 1958 and 1961. “

Michel Barnier and Valérie Pécresse, both candidates for the candidacy of the Les Républicains (LR) party, also recalled that the Algerian war had claimed victims on both sides. “This bloody repressionsaid Mme Pécresse, was a tragedy. But I would have liked the President of the Republic to associate with the memory of the victims of this demonstration the memory of the twenty-two French police officers who lost their lives in the FLN attacks that same year 1961. “





“Ambiguities and silences”

The president of the Ile-de-France region warned that she would not give in to “A one-way reconciliation”, nor to “One-sided repentance”. “I will not give in repentance”, promised in echo Michel Barnier. “We must stop constantly apologizing for our history, explained the former European commissioner. There are shadows and lights in this story, more lights than shadows. That of France is a great story, and I am proud of it. “ And, he added, France cannot travel alone “The long road of reconciliation with Algeria”. “To be reconciled, it takes two”, abounded Mme Pécresse.

For these figures of the right, the diplomatic strategy of Mr. Macron is not the right one. Just like Xavier Bertrand, also a candidate for LR. Recalling that the Head of State compared in 2017 the colonization of Algeria to a crime against humanity, then denounced, four years later, “The memory rent of Algerian power”, he asked himself: “Where’s the consistency?” “ If we want France to be respected, he said, the President of the Republic cannot “Say one thing and go back the next day”.

