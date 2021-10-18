the run of the prodigal son in Manhattan

As if, just after kicking open an anthill, the frost had frozen the occupants and lasted two years. We return to the scene at the time of warm weather and it only takes a few minutes to convince ourselves that this nest of poisonous creatures – a clan of billionaires undermined by the great age of its founder and the rivalries it arouses – has lost nothing. of its hypnotic power.

The time of the third season of Succession (nine episodes), we will follow each week the great maneuvers and the little schemes of the Roy family. She had been left stunned by the revolt of Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong). Logan Roy (Brian Cox), the patriarch, had ordered his son, the eldest of the siblings from his second marriage, to be ordered to sacrifice himself for the good of the clan, taking on the homicide accusations. and sexual assaults committed as part of the cruise business of Waystar Royco, the family trust. Except that, at the very end of the last episode of the previous season, Kendall preferred to use the documents in her possession to denounce her father and his associates in front of the press, originally convened to attend the sacrifice of the scapegoat.





Inevitable retaliation

After a two-year hiatus caused by a pandemic of which we will not see anything (to justify this bias, the creator of Succession, Jesse Armstrong, explained that extreme wealth allows, among other things, to live as if viruses did not exist), the protagonists are therefore exactly where they were left: Kendall in New York, intoxicated by his audacity, ready to everything to complete his parricidal gesture, terrified at the idea of ​​the inevitable reprisals; somewhere in the Mediterranean, the rest of the clan is looking for a response. Never has the expression “not knowing where you live” been so correct.

Read also Article reserved for our subscribers “Succession”, or the world according to the Roys

The Dissident (in a pretty alliteration, this episode is titled Secession) realizes that he can no longer access his office at Waystar Headquarters. After wandering the streets of Manhattan aboard his smoked-window SUV (and ejecting from it a collaborator he suspects of disloyalty), Kendall arrives, in the company of cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun), at his ex- wife Rava (Natalie Gold), where he sets out to set up a campaign headquarters. It must be admitted that this fallback solution, regressive and abject (with the help of the worst father and husband, the rebel is in severe competition with his own father), does not bode well for the success of his ambitions.

You have 54.76% of this article to read. The rest is for subscribers only.