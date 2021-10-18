“The separation of Church and State is in no way the separation of Church and law”, declares Jean Castex after his meeting with the Pope

The visit of Jeans Castex at the Vatican on Monday was long overdue. Its purpose is to celebrate the centenary of the restoration of diplomatic relations between France and the Holy See.

Prime Minister Jean Castex was received Monday, October 18 in the morning at the Vatican by Pope Francis. They both spoke of the thorny articulation between the denunciation of criminal acts and the “secret of confession” after the resounding revelations on sexual violence in the Catholic Church in France. At the end of this meeting, the head of government reaffirmed at a press conference that “the separation of Church and State is by no means the separation of Church and law”.

“We obviously mentioned the situation of the Church in France, the Sauvé report”, said Jean Castex at the end of the hearing, during which the two men exchanged in Spanish. “His speech is to say that it is courageous on the part of the Church of France to have done its work. He trusts the Church of France to draw the conclusions. He is delighted that there is have no denial. “

“This is not a scoop: the Church will not go back on the dogma of the secrecy of confession. But we must at all costs find ways and means to reconcile this with criminal law, the rights of victims, added the head of government. [Le pape] is fully aware of this. It’s a long-term job. “





Jean Castex’s visit had been planned for a long time. Its purpose is to celebrate the centenary of the restoration of diplomatic relations between France and the Holy See. But this meeting was shaken up by the news after the publication on October 5 of the conclusions of the Independent Commission on Sexual Abuse in the Church (Ciase), which estimates at 216,000 the number of adults who have been subjected to violence or sexual assault during their minority by clerics or Catholic religious in France from 1950 to 2020.