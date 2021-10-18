the series could make a VERY big payout for Netflix

Netflix estimates that Squid Game can make it $ 900 million. This is much more than the 33 million euros promised to the winner of the games in the series.

Series Squid Game continues to be emulated around the world. Bloomberg reports that it has been viewed over 130 million times, according to the Reed Hastings firm’s count. This is just as much of the household that started reading the Korean series, although some may not have watched all 9 episodes of this first season. It’s still pretty impressive for a non-English series. These excellent results have earned him the title of best startup in history on Netflix, passing The Bridgertons Chronicle and The Witcher.

The American media was also able to get its hands on a Netflix report, which assesses the audiences but also the revenue that the series has generated. We first learn that only 66% of viewers finished the series within 20 days of it being online. This still represents a solid audience of 87 million spectators. Taken together, this represents no less than 1.4 billion hours of viewing across the world. It’s colossal and it inevitably allows Netflix to make its butter.





Much more than 45.6 billion won

According to Bloomberg, the series would have generated no less than $ 891.1 million in impact value. This is not directly revenue, but rather a value used by Netflix to estimate the financial impact of its series. With only $ 21.4 million in budget, we can say that it is a great operation for the leader of the sector.

Asked by Bloomberg, a Netflix lawyer insisted that the platform “Does not discuss these measures outside the company and takes important steps to protect them from disclosure”. The company should therefore not be delighted that this information has been revealed, especially since it is usually rather discreet.

A season 2?

If the creator does not seem really ready to resume, Netflix will find the arguments necessary to encourage him to put the cover back. It is without a doubt a success that the platform will not want to do without. Nothing is settled for the moment, but it is not without reminding us of the fate reserved for La Casa De Papel. The series originally aired on a Spanish channel was purchased by Netflix. The rest, you know it, 5 seasons to its credit (often unequal) and a last part scheduled for next December.

It remains to be seen whether the return of Squid Game is formalized, if the magic will operate a second time. The open end leaves room for the writers to expand the universe, for better or… for worse.