the soap opera between Wanda Nara and Mauro Icardi ignites the locker room!

Zapping Goal! Football club Bordeaux, PSG, OM, OL, ASSE: the top 10 best scorers in Ligue 1 in activity

At PSG, almost everyone only talks about the soap opera between Wanda Nara and Mauro Icardi! This weekend, the beautiful Argentina made it clear that her romance with the PSG striker was indeed ancient history. In this delicate context, Icardi (28) was not in training for PSG on Sunday morning.

Yesterday, he was described as “affected” by the situation and he received permission from the club not to show up at Camp des Loges. According to L’Équipe, his story with Wanda Nara was even a central topic of discussion in the PSG locker room! Parisian players would indeed be passionate about this tele-novelas 2.0.

Around noon, his partner had left Paris for Milan, where she continues to live in part, with the two daughters of the couple and had stopped following her husband on social networks by deleting their recent photos. In the evening, even if the two lovebirds had apparently put the cover back, it would ultimately be nothing …

Mauro Icardi’s Instagram Story in Milan… with Wanda Nara! pic.twitter.com/FbhTFvrvTv

– Hadrien Grenier (@hadrien_grenier) October 17, 2021