the stat that has made Payet the most dangerous player in Europe for four years

Author of three assists Sunday at OM-Lorient (4-1), Dimitri Payet is the player who creates the most chances in the five European championships since the 2017-2018 season.

Dimitri Payet was on fire Sunday evening. If he did not score, the OM attacking midfielder delivered three assists in OM’s great victory against Lorient (4-1) at the end of the 10th day of Ligue 1. French international also chained the good passes and the technical class gestures, as on the equalizer of Boubacar Kamara on which he feigned the strike. This confirms his excellent start to the season even if his grip on the game is not new.

According to statistics from Squawka Football, Payet is the player who has created the most chances in the five big European leagues since 2017-18. He is responsible for 383 hot situations in front of the opposing goal in 9,165 minutes of play. He is ahead of Kevin De Bruyne (366 in 9,147 minutes, Manchester City), Luis Alberto (364 in 10,957 minutes, Lazio Rome), Lionel Messi (350 in 11,799 minutes, PSG) and Papu Gomez (348 in 10,439 minutes, Sevilla FC).





Sampaoli couldn’t put it down

First led, OM turned the situation around before sealing the fate of the match at the very end of the game. This prevented Jorge Sampaoli from blowing Payet, on the field until the final whistle. “In reality, we could not take him out because the victory took shape at the end, entrusted the Argentinian coach. Why take him out five minutes from the end? We continued and he finished the game. “

“The victory is deserved because we had a lot more chances, added Sampaoli. The game was decided at the end, in the last five minutes, and that’s why we couldn’t take out Payet anymore. early. The victory makes us progress, we prepare for training to be in good shape like that, we have to manage to force the situations. But we played as we wanted. We have a clear plan. Each game is a new test, and we’re still learning. It’s a tough championship, two or three teams come off, we have to stay in touch. “