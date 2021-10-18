The stat that proves that Max Verstappen (Red Bull) is the boss

Leader of the world championship after the 16th round of the 2021 world championship with six points ahead of Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), author of the most victories (7 against 5 in LH) and best lap in qualifying (6 against 5 ) excluding sprint races, Max Verstappen (Red Bull) currently dominates the 2021 season in numbers.

Not much compared to the Briton, apart from a staggering statistic which exceeds the balance of power between the ace of Milton Keynes and the seven-time world champion. Taking into account the laps that have taken the lead in the 16 Grands Prix contested this season, the Batave simply appears without a rival, if not the rest of the entire peloton … Indeed, MV33 has covered 469 laps (out of 934) as a leader against 465 for the total of other drivers who have led at least one lap this year.

In detail, the Batavian weighs more than ten of his colleagues because he crushed the races like no one else. He was the only one to lead without sharing this season, three times: Monaco, Spielberg 1 and 2; not to mention the very unique masquerade at Spa-Francorchamps. And adding that he spent 61 out of 63 possible laps in the lead at Imola, and 64 out of 72 possible at Zandvoort. In short, its successes are often marked by domination.

However, it can be pointed out that, if the RB16B driver # 33 was seen much less in the lead than in previous years, Lewis Hamilton led 11 races against 10 for the Dutchman. A paradox that is easily explained: the Englishman has led five times over a handful of laps: two at Imola and Monza and three at Silverstone, Budapest and Sochi. For only two victories.

