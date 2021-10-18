More

    The stat that proves that Max Verstappen (Red Bull) is the boss

    Sports


    Leader of the world championship after the 16th round of the 2021 world championship with six points ahead of Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), author of the most victories (7 against 5 in LH) and best lap in qualifying (6 against 5 ) excluding sprint races, Max Verstappen (Red Bull) currently dominates the 2021 season in numbers.

    Follow a full year of sport and events on Eurosport for 69.99 euros!

    Not much compared to the Briton, apart from a staggering statistic which exceeds the balance of power between the ace of Milton Keynes and the seven-time world champion. Taking into account the laps that have taken the lead in the 16 Grands Prix contested this season, the Batave simply appears without a rival, if not the rest of the entire peloton … Indeed, MV33 has covered 469 laps (out of 934) as a leader against 465 for the total of other drivers who have led at least one lap this year.

    Season 2022

    A record of 23 races, the French GP on July 24: The 2022 calendar unveiled

    10/15/2021 At 4:38 PM


    https://i.eurosport.com/2021/10/18/3239034.jpg

    In detail, the Batavian weighs more than ten of his colleagues because he crushed the races like no one else. He was the only one to lead without sharing this season, three times: Monaco, Spielberg 1 and 2; not to mention the very unique masquerade at Spa-Francorchamps. And adding that he spent 61 out of 63 possible laps in the lead at Imola, and 64 out of 72 possible at Zandvoort. In short, its successes are often marked by domination.

    However, it can be pointed out that, if the RB16B driver # 33 was seen much less in the lead than in previous years, Lewis Hamilton led 11 races against 10 for the Dutchman. A paradox that is easily explained: the Englishman has led five times over a handful of laps: two at Imola and Monza and three at Silverstone, Budapest and Sochi. For only two victories.

    Turkish Grand Prix

    Hamilton – Mercedes: Why there is frying on the line

    10/12/2021 At 9:47 PM

    Turkish Grand Prix

    A daring aero bet, Leclerc in cador mode, Sainz accomplice: Ferrari does not let go of McLaren for 3rd place

    10/12/2021 At 5:14 PM


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleThe tariff shield will cost 5.1 billion euros
    Next articleCharts USA: in September, the PS5 finally breaks the Switch series – teller report

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC