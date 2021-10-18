The stock market has trouble digesting the slowdown in the Chinese economy in the last quarter, market news

The luxury sector weighs heavily in the Cac 40 (almost a quarter). Kering, Hermès, L’Oréal and LVMH make it rain and shine on the stock market, a fortiori the days of publication by China of economic indicators, a country to which these companies are very exposed. These days their stocks are moving more than the rest of the market and this Monday was no exception. Due to a sharper-than-expected slowdown in Chinese growth in the third quarter, Kering lost more than 2%, followed closely by LVMH. Hermes and L’Oreal dropped around 1%. In the end, the Cac 40 ended with a loss of 0.81%, at 6,673.1 points.

Over the three months at the end of September, China reported, last night, a growth of 4.9% over one year (against + 5% expected by economists), slowing down compared to the increase of 7, 9% of the second trimester. “The country’s economy has faced many headwinds, recalls strategist Jim Reid, at Deutsche Bank, such as the crisis in the real estate market with problems linked to the Evergrande group and other developers, an energy crisis which has forced factories to reduce their production, as well as a number of outbreaks of Covid-19 which has led to strict restrictions ”, traffic restrictions and the partial closure of the port of Ningbo, the third largest in the world in terms of number of containers, behind Shanghai and Singapore.

Steel, cement and the automobile in contraction

If the Chinese figures remain questionable, the slowdown is certain. Only its rhythm can be questioned. Recently, the chief economist of Natixis bank, Patrick Artus, warned about “The sincerity of the Chinese figures which was not going to get better” precisely because of the economic degradation which does not show Beijing in its best light. The Chinese authorities have been seeking, for several months, to correct the excesses of the real estate sector, which accounts directly for 15% of the GDP (30% indirectly) and has long contributed to the insolent growth of the country. However, by limiting access to mortgage loans, China has also slowed down the activity of ancillary industries, such as steel and cement. Very polluting companies which, in any case, are in the sights of the authorities. Operation Blue Sky, which aims to purify the air around Beijing, has been reactivated, also targeting coal production, which has exacerbated the energy crisis caused by soaring gas prices. China has since reversed its limitation of coal production, in an attempt to stop the power cuts and secure the supply of its thermal power plants as much as possible … Except that, last week, the floods that hit the big producing province of Shanxi have forced about sixty mines to close, propelling coal prices to new stock market records.





Chinese growth had not been so weak since the first quarter of 2020, when the health crisis was at its strongest in China, notes Vincent Boy, market analyst for the broker IG France. “The second world power is seeing its growth slow against a background of shortages and blockages in production and supply chains. In addition, the costs of energy and raw materials pose risks of production capacity closures, which could intensify this phenomenon on growth prospects. “ Industrial production figures for September (+ 3.1% over one year after + 4.4% in August and + 3.8% expected), also published last night, are “Having reached the lowest point since April 2020 and beyond the health crisis, we have to go back to 2002 to see such weak industrial production growth in China”, plagued by strong contractions in the steel, cement and automotive industries.

Traders see Brent at $ 200

In this context, while thermal power generation can also be oil-based, the surge in crude prices to new multi-year highs on Monday does not bode well for the future. North Sea Brent, at over $ 86 a barrel, is at a three-year peak. US light crude is traded at prices not seen for seven years (almost $ 84). The price differential in favor of the WTI would encourage Chinese buyers, and more generally Asian, to acquire supertankers of American crude, according to the Bloomberg agency which quotes traders. With consumption picking up, while supply is still constrained, some see Brent hitting a record high of $ 200 a barrel by December 2022, reports the Wall Street Journal.

Shares of oil companies were on the rise today. In Paris, TotalEnergies ends with a gain of 0.4% (+ 80% since the end of October 2020), signing one of the only increases in the Cac 40, where luxury companies have monopolized the bottom of the table. Last week, thanks to the opening of the quarterly accounts publication season and the copy of LVMH, these same companies had brought about the 2.5% increase in the Cac 40. For the period from July to September, the issue a world of luxury goods once again recorded double-digit growth (+ 11% compared to 2019, before the crisis). China, its economic slowdown and the government’s offensive against spending by the wealthiest consumers do not appear to have dampened the appetite of local customers for premium brands. “We don’t see any change in consumer sentiment or behavior at this point”, declared last Tuesday, the financial director Jean-Jacques Guiony, during the presentation of the accounts. “This policy does not seem to be contrary to the development of the middle and upper class, which is rather our clientele. ” In Asia, LVMH’s revenue in the third quarter was up 26% (still compared to 2019).

Presumably, what worries the stock market today is not about the slowdown in the third quarter – which did not impact LVMH sales – rather than the prospect of a hard landing in the economy. Chinese. Kering will publish its quarterly accounts tomorrow, before Hermès and L’Oréal in turn return their copy on Thursday.



