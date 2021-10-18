The tactics of Pochettino, Paredes …

Seen and read about PSG in the French press this Monday, October 18, 2021. The tactical choices of Mauricio Pochettino, the eleven probable against RB Leipzig then Leandro Paredes and Keylor Navas packages.

In today’s edition, The team deciphers Mauricio Pochettino’s tactical choices. And with its number of stars, especially in attack, Argentinian “Will not be able to claim a permanent equilibrium and will not be able to present itself as a lasting block-team both over the whole of a match and over the season. “ Indeed, defensive intensity and discipline are not the primary qualities of his offensives (Messi, Mbappé and to a lesser extent Neymar and Di María). Thus, the Parisian coach rather tries to “Take advantage of their unique talent in Europe by seeking the most coherent collective formula for their development” Attackers can take advantage of a certain freedom in attack to combine with each other, even if it means deserting certain areas of the land. “This choice generates two other effects: a more conceivable counter-pressing because of the presence in number in the area of ​​the loss of ball; spaces freed up for Hakimi’s races. “ Another option considered by the PSG coach, the choice of one-on-one on the wings of the attack. But a tactic ineffective at present because of the physical poor form of the attackers.

The sports daily also looks back on the particular weekend of Mauro Icardi. This Sunday, the Argentine striker was cleared “By the club not to come to Camp des Loges for ‘family reasons’. “ The reason ? His separation from his partner and agent, Wanda Nara. However, the latest pictures seen on social networks “Foreshadowed a happier outcome. “ It remains to be seen whether the Parisian number 9 “Will recover from his emotions to be in the squad against RB Leipzig. “

At last, The team takes stock of the PSG infirmary. And as announced this Sunday, Leandro Paredes suffers from thigh and will forfeit RB Leipzig reception, as Sergio Ramos and Keylor Navas (hip). As a reminder, Ángel Di María will serve his last suspension match.





PSG probable XI according to The team : Donnarumma – Hakimi, Marquinhos (c), Kimpembe, Mendes – Herrera (or Wijnaldum), Verratti, Gueye – Messi, Mbappé, Neymar

For his part, The Parisian asked some football observers their ideal eleven of PSG. Thus, the former player, coach and Parisian leader – Luis Fernandez – would opt for a 3-4-3 pattern in order to take full advantage of the offensive qualities of Neymar, Messi and Mbappé. “These are boys who have a vocation to play with the ball in their feet. That is already essential. We must therefore find the right balance with them, the right solutions in the animations. And I think it starts with three defenders (…) In the middle, so that the three in front can express themselves, they need pit bulls. “ Fernandez’s XI : Navas – Marquinhos, Ramos, Kimpembe – Hakimi, Herrera, Verratti, Bernat – Messi, Mbappé, Neymar.

The Ile-de-France daily also mentions the state of form of the Parisian group after this international break. If the capital club should not count on Keylor Navas, Sergio Ramos and Leandro Paredes for the match against RB Leipzig, the South Americans (Marquinhos, Neymar, Messi) “Are doing well despite the sequence of matches and will, except for mishaps this Monday, start against the Germans the next day. “ The Parisians will do a final collective training session in the morning (11:15 a.m.) before the traditional pre-match press conferences (3 p.m. at the Parc des Princes).