The tariff shield will cost 5.1 billion euros

This is in fact the shortfall for 2022, confirms the Minister of Public Accounts.

A tariff shield against rising energy prices was announced by Jean Castex on September 30. This measure will result in a loss of tax revenue to the tune of 5.1 billion euros in 2022, Minister of Public Accounts Olivier Dussopt said on Monday.





In addition to the energy check of 100 euros for the most modest households which will be debated later in the discussion of the state budget, this “shield” consists of a freeze of regulated gas prices and a limitation to 4% of the tariff. regulation of electricity in early 2022, via taxation.

The cost of the “shield” was not given during the vote Thursday by the Assembly of the amendment reflecting these announcements. The minister revealed it Monday to the deputies: “The gross receipts of domestic tax on the final consumption of electricity are reduced by 5.1 billion euros”, he declared while announcing a deterioration of the balance of the state planned for 2022.

The budget deficit will amount to -148.4 billion, a figure which remains provisional since it only takes into account the amendments voted during the examination of the first part of the budget devoted to revenue.

Olivier Dussopt specified that he had not yet entered the cost of the “shield” on gas: the fiscal mechanism will only be activated, month by month, if the price of gas exceeds that of October. “Nothing guarantees us that we will be brought – I was going to say cornered – to activate this device”, he noted.