the task manager will soon benefit from new functions

The Windows 11 task manager should soon take advantage of two new features. Microsoft plans to integrate the process management of its Edge browser into it, but also to introduce an Eco mode.

The arrival of these two new features in Windows 11 is not really a surprise since the Redmond firm had initiated tests in this direction in a developer build of Windows 10 a few months ago.

Microsoft Edge processes under scrutiny

The integration of Edge into Task Manager, which is being rolled out in Windows 11 build 22000.282, helps ensure that the browser does not cannibalize all of your PC’s resources. From now on, all the processes executed by the browser are detailed in the task manager. This makes it easier to identify excessively demanding tabs or possible problematic extensions. You can therefore take the necessary measures by putting an end to a process that is a little too greedy which would slow down Edge, and consequently your machine. This new function should be available to all users in the coming weeks.





Also to discover in video:

An Eco mode to restrict apps that are too greedy

The other novelty that should soon join the task manager is the arrival of an Eco mode. Thanks to it, it will be possible to force the applications that are too greedy to reduce their use of resources by giving priority to other running programs for the use of system resources.

Source: WindowsLatest