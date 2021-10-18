The test of the Nintendo Switch model Oled in video

What should we think of the Oled screen of the new eponymous Nintendo Switch console? Florian Agez, our gaming section manager, tells you everything about this famous screen in this video.

The new model of the Nintendo Switch has finally arrived. Available from October 8, 2021, the Switch console “Oled model” offers exactly the same computing power as the original Switch, but still no 4K compatibility, nor smart upscale in the dock or console. The only real and unique difference of this new console lies in its Oled screen, which gives its name to the machine. It replaces the IPS LCD displays from previous iterations.





The console also benefits from a doubled internal storage capacity (from 32 to 64 GB), as well as a few ergonomic adjustments, and that’s about it. It is therefore mainly intended for players wishing to benefit from a better gaming experience in a nomadic situation. Docked and connected to a television, it offers no change compared to the standard model – except for the tiny touch-ups of the dock (a rear panel which can now be completely removed for easier access to the internal connections, an Ethernet port which replaces the internal USB port of the original model, something to particularly delight fans of online games). So, does this screen really keep its promises? Discover our response in video.