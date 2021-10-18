the testicle bath, this solution that you do not know

A while ago, we told you about an innovative male contraception that used magnets to prevent spermatogenesis (the process of sperm production). Today, we come back to another male contraceptive technique that can be proud of having received a prestigious award: the testicular bath.

COSO testis bath

Created by Rebecca Weiss, a German design graduate, the device dubbed “Coso” is described as a “reversible, hormone-free male ultrasonic contraceptive device for home use”.

To use Coso, nothing could be simpler: the user spreads his legs, takes his testicles and places them inside the device (which must previously have been filled with water, and heated to the required temperature). The testicles are then subjected to ultrasound for several minutes, in order to suppress spermatogenesis.

This device has just won a James Dyson award, an international award that celebrates design and engineering, and can thus access at the international final stage of the competition. Rebecca weiss, at the Dyson Awards, has explained :

About a year ago I was diagnosed with cervical cancer due to contraception with the pill. After that, hormonal contraception was no longer an option. When my partner and I looked for an alternative method, we became aware of the lack of male contraceptives.

The problem is not unique to me. It also affects a lot of other people. The current public debate on the lack of contraceptive alternatives is proof of this. So I decided to look into the development of a new contraceptive approach for men. as part of my master’s thesis in industrial design at Munich Technical University.

Is this technique safe, however? According to the published study, “In all treated animals as well as in human patients, the results indicate that ultrasound significantly suppresses spermatogenesis depending on the dose and frequency of treatment, without any effect on Leydig cells (cells that control the development and maintenance of primary and secondary sex characteristics, and play a role in the functioning of the male reproductive system and sexual behavior) or the levels of testosterone in the blood “.

Although the device in question is still in its infancy, it has a significant advantage: it is possible to carry out the process directly at home. Rather convenient for those who do not want to go to the pharmacy regularly. And if you want to discover a other type of male contraception, that by injection, you can consult our previous article on the subject.