The Wagner group replaces the authority of the State in the Central African Republic, according to Paris

The head of the French diplomacy Jean-Yves Le Drian on Sunday evening accused the mercenaries of the Russian private group Wagner of “replacing” the authority of the State in the Central African Republic and of “Confiscate fiscal capacity”.

“When they enter a country, they multiply the violations, the exactions, the predations to sometimes even replace the authority of the country”, he said in the program “C dans l’air” on the France 5 channel. “The most spectacular example is the Central African Republic where finally, to be able to pay, they confiscate the fiscal capacity of the State”, he said.

France, very involved militarily in the fight against terrorism in Mali, is against the possible arrival of the Wagner group in this country to train the local armed forces and ensure the protection of the leaders. She has already warned the Malian transitional authorities that Wagner’s presence would call into question his military engagement in Mali. “It is not possible for us. This is completely incompatible with the way we see the fight against terrorism in Mali ”, reiterated Jean-Yves Le Drian.





The Wagner group is suspected, in particular by Paris, of acting on behalf of the Kremlin where the latter does not want to appear too officially. “Wagner is first and foremost a company of Russian mercenaries who wage war by proxy on behalf of Russia even if Russia denies it (…) It does not fool anyone”, hammered the minister.

The French foreign minister complained in September to his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. “I told him like that. He said it’s not me. I told him if it’s you. They take refuge behind the fact that such and such a state has the right to enter into a contract with such and such a company. But this is not the reality ”, he said.

“The reality is that they are combatants, people who violate international law and question the very sovereignty of States”, he said.