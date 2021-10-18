the winning return of Duje Caleta-Car

What follows after this advertisement

The Marseille life of Duje Caleta-Car, since his arrival in the Phocaean City, after a place of vice-world champion, is far from having been a long calm river. Indeed, he first struggled when Rudi Garcia threw him into difficult times. He experienced a few air pockets and struggled to integrate into the squad.

However, he made solid performances and, last winter, Liverpool, which had many injuries in its defense and particularly in central defense, set its sights on him. While he was wisely waiting for an agreement between the clubs at Marseille Provence airport. Agreement which will not arrive and will plunge the player to 36th below.





Play it to sell it?

This summer, of course, there was talk of selling it. But this time, it was the defender who refused all the offers that came to him, whether they came from England or Valencia. Jorge Sampaoli then resolved to make him play a little bit. Against Angers, he played the entire game, then entered the break against Lille. This Sunday, he was titular. He can do absolutely nothing on the penalty and was rather reassuring. Jorge Sampaoli is obviously counting on him.

” He is a selection player (international level, editor’s note), that’s why he has this level. He is a defender who wins a lot of duels. We have to find a good balance and we have good defenders. He is a boy who brings us peace. He’s a boy who has to learn to grow up with his teammates », Explained his coach at a press conference. What could make it more attractive to sell it this winter? Response in the coming weeks.