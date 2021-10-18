There is something for every taste

At its Special Event on October 18, Apple announced new colors for its HomePod mini. There will be something for everyone !

Apple introduced new colors for its connected speaker, the’HomePod mini. That’s all, the novelty is in these few words.

The Apple conference was also an opportunity to induct the new AirPods 3 wireless earbuds, new MacBook Pro in 14 inch and 16 inch, both doped by M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, and a new Apple Music subscription at knockdown price.

During the presentation of HomePod mini, Apple introduced three new colors: orange, yellow, blue. This will be added to the colors already available: black and white. The color of the cable obviously matches that of the HomePod. According to the presentation, the lights visible on the top of the device can also correspond to the chosen color.

Price and availability of the new HomePod mini

A priori, there shouldn’t be any more news on the horizon. The HomePod mini will sell for $ 99. They will be available for sale from November 2021.





During its event, the apple firm also presented a whole new Apple Music subscription for just $ 4.99, but also its brand new Air Pods 3 which are inspired by the Pro. Without forgetting two new chips whose power promises to be gargantuan: I named the M1 Pro and M1 Max.

But the stars of this meeting were indeed the new MacBook Pros, one of 14 inches and the other 16 inches.