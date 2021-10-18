“There were both goals and it was over …”

Frédéric Antonetti (FC Metz coach) : “I’m very disappointed, that’s obvious. But I must look to the future: what are the solutions to get FC Metz out of its turbulence, its difficulties? And above all to maintain the club. Because it may play until the end, until the 37e, the 38e day… It’s going to take a lot of mental stamina. I think about all this … We must all pull in the same direction. It was not always the case and (this Sunday) we were sanctioned. […] Each point nibbled on will be a point towards salvation. We fought against a typical Rennes team with our weapons of the day. Our left flank went completely through. We were almost on a level playing field for half an hour and then there were the two goals and it was over… After that, it’s impossible against a team that is better than us technically and more confident. I had made an offensive team to cause them problems. We succeeded, we had situations, their goalkeeper made two good saves … But we missed crosses, not our opponent and there are people at the reception … We are not present enough and that makes the difference. Now we have to be united, very united. These are qualities that we have not always had … We have to get back to it … We are not dropped in the game, but it remains very fragile. We must find values. “



