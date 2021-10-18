“These accusations are false”, says the CEO of Facebook France

“These accusations are false”, assured Laurent Solly, vice-president of Facebook, in charge of southern Europe, this Monday, October 18 on franceinfo, about the testimony of the engineer Frances Haugen, who denounced the indifference of Facebook as to the toxic influence of the group’s social networks on adolescents. The whistleblower, a former employee of the group, testified before the United States Senate on October 5, saying that Facebook researchers found the network damage to teenage mental health, but that their study was not released. public or taken into account. “11 out of 12 criteria” analyzed in the study show “a positive impact” Instagram about young girls, replies Laurent Solly. The controversy created following Frances Haugen’s testimony prompted Facebook to suspend its Instagram project for those under 13.

franceinfo: How do you respond to these accusations by Frances Haugen before the US Senate?

Laurent Solly: They are wrong. The conclusion of this study is wrong. It was made on young women who were experiencing a form of discomfort. 40 people were questioned, on 12 criteria, including anxiety, sadness, loneliness. 11 points show that Instagram, according to them, improves their social life, has a positive impact. We do hundreds of studies and research per year, which have the impact of improving the use of platforms, our tools, and improving Instagram. For example, it was observed that there was sometimes a risk of harassment. We have implemented automated tools, which block hate comments. You can reject a number of requests from friends, or people who want to follow you on Instagram, without them realizing it, to avoid some form of online revenge. These studies help us improve the products. So the conclusion of this study was wrong, was not the conclusion the media made of it. These studies are carried out with Facebook staff, but above all with independent experts and universities.





Following the publication of the first echoes of this whistleblower in the American press, you suspended the launch of an Instagram platform for children under 13.

No, we took the time to reflect on Instagram, for those under 13. The project is suspended today. We take the time to reflect. But here too, there is something obvious, which all listeners know, and on which we are also working there with experts. This is because, often, young people under the age of 13 are already online. While we set a rule, “no account for age 13”, at Facebook.

But many teens get around this rule.

This is why we think, we study. This is why we ask ourselves the following question: shouldn’t we have a feature or an Instagram “under 13”? Because young people are already online. You see how useful research is, and how it should not be drawn to the wrong conclusions. The conclusion that you give from this study, it is not true, it is false. It certainly introduces a reflection on this. We are responding to them, and we will continue to study.