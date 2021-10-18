they are in the typical team, huge box of Stade Rennais!

Zapping Goal! Football club Top 10: the best assisters in Ligue 1 in activity

Four. This is the number of Stade Rennais players present in the typical team for this 10th day of L1! In addition to Bruno Genesio, it is a huge card after the victory gleaned in Metz on Sunday (3-0).

“We only see red and black,” sums up the daily sports. Our special correspondent in Metz, Régis Dupont, was thrilled by Stade Rennais yesterday, to the point of giving the score of 8/10 to Traoré, Sulemana, Laborde, Terrier as well as to the coach, Bruno Genesio. This allows the side Hamari Traoré to continue with a third tenure in our eleven, which is extremely rare. With four appearances since the start of the season, Ghanaian Kamaldeen Sulemana is beginning to show the full measure of his talent. Rennes is therefore in good shape before the return to Roazhon Park on Sunday for Julien Stéphan, now coach of RC Strasbourg. “

RC Strasbourg, precisely, takes advantage of its resounding success against ASSE yesterday at Meinau (5-1) to place Anthony Caci and Ibrahima Sissoko in this prestigious eleven. On the side of OL, Jérôme Boateng came out of the game against AS Monaco (2-0) when OM won in front of FC Lorient (4-1). Dimitri Payet, Mattéo Guendouzi and Pau Lopez shone.

🔹Pau López, Mattéo Guendouzi and Dimitri Payet are in the typical team for the 10th day of Ligue 1.@team | #TeamOM pic.twitter.com/5pnm5siCXE

