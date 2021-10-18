they confide in their married life

They are in love and no longer hide. Since 2018, it is hand in hand that Dany Boon and Laurence Arné advance. On the occasion of the release of the film 8 rue de l’Humanité, on Netlfix, on October 20, 2021, the couple was present on the set of Clique, on Canal +, on Saturday October 16, 2021. If the lovebirds have not forgotten to promote their new production, they also confided in some modesty about their married life. It is the 39-year-old actress who launched in first by evoking the humor of the man who shares his life. “In fact, there is each time a reading, a filter, which makes the situation funny and above all, a particular taste for the ridiculous”, she declared while assuring that she had this same self-mockery. “We love this lag. […] I think it’s important not to have pride and to have fun. “





Launched, Laurence Arné continued by evoking “the strength” of Dany Boon. “When there are stressful situations or moments of tension, he always defuses them with humor,” she said. A situation and revelations that particularly made the actor and director uncomfortable, who explained that these anecdotes were still very intimate.

But he was also led to make some confidences about his companion. “She has a madness which is natural and she makes laugh in a spontaneous and delirious way”, assured Dany Boon. He loves to laugh with her and finds the (…)

