this essential character will be missing from the first season of the Amazon series

Since the announcement of the adaptation of JRR Tolkien’s work for a TV series by Amazon, fans have been waiting to know what the studio will have in store for us. We know that the series will be the most expensive in the history of television and that the events of the show will take place long before those presented in the Peter Jackson trilogy namely the Second Age of Middle Earth. If you thought you would see some characters from the films in this future series, you might be disappointed …

A big character with absent subscribers

Indeed, Amazon presented the series The Lord of the Rings thus taking place thousands of years before the events of the Jackson films. We should follow several characters fighting against the return of evil to Middle-earth. When we talk about evil in the franchise, we immediately think of Sauron, the creator of the One Ring and the second Dark Lord.

Except that the streaming giant has already announced that Sauron reportedly not making an appearance in the series’ first season. He who was defeated by Isildur at the end of the Second Age, will therefore not be part of the game although he is a central element in the history of this period.

A more powerful threat on the agenda?

Despite Sauron’s absence, audiences can expect to see a much worse villain! Indeed, in ancient ages, Sauron was a disciple of Melkor, one of the greatest and most powerful Dark Lord. After replacing him, Sauron remained a worshiper of his master. Renamed Morgoth, the latter was defeated in battle at the end of the First Age and no one has ever seen him again.





When Amazon announced that the series would take place in the Second Age, the chances of finding Melkor skyrocketed. Except that during the broadcast of the first image of the series, the platform has chosen to show the Deux Arbres de Valinor, Telperion le Blanc and Laurelin le Doré. The light of these two trees serves as a beacon to illuminate the cities of the West of the world.

And it was Melkor who destroyed them. If Amazon has communicated with a visual representing them, there is a good chance that we will discover the character, even if it is only for the time of a flashback.

Note all the same that it is a rather daring bet on the part of Amazon not to integrate Sauron from the first season when we know that the plot of Lord of the Rings is based on this threat. On the other hand, if he is not present immediately, it means thatAmazon wants to provide fans with an extended narration of events leading up to the film trilogy to take the time to lay the groundwork.

We just have to wait until we see the first trailer to find out where this season 1 will take us. Filming ended in New Zealand at the beginning of August. And the series will be available on September 2, 2022 on Amazon Prime Video.