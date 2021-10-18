This famous French singer whom she had trouble kissing …

It’s in the episode Dark light, by Captain Marleau on France 3 that Nolwenn Leroy took her first steps as an actress.

For the occasion, the singer, whose character is called Deborah, gave the reply to Yannick (alias Bénabar), a teacher from an agricultural high school, one of whose students, Claire, is found dead. In love with fiction, the winner of the second season of Star Academy had to kiss the latter.

In We are remaking the TV on RTL, she explained all the difficulties she had to succeed in this sequence.

“It was so funny”, she began. “It was Marleau’s last scene, we’re on a basketball court, it’s playing with young people. It’s the end, but I think Josée (editor’s note: Josée Dayan, the director) was looking for something a little more sparkling, unexpected … And she looks at us and says: ‘No, that doesn’t fit the end scene … Come on, kiss!’ “





The environment did not help the two stars. “It was like 11pm, it was cold outside, me, I had purple lips, I didn’t even feel them anymore, she continued, “Bénabar then said to me: ‘What do we do?’ Him, he had certainly done it before. ‘Are we cheating?’ I told him: ‘No, we are not cheating. We are outside, we freeze them … No, we are not cheating, we go, we do three takes and then it’s over!’ “

Corinne Masiero had a leading role in the success of this scene …

“I loved it, Corinne was fabulous. She was behind and then she was like, ‘Okay so everyone who doesn’t have to be there is leaving’. Like this was an erotic scene! I told her. : ‘No, maybe we’re not going to overdo it, it’s just a little smack. But I found her fabulous because she felt that we were a little embarrassed and that it made us feel a bit painful. ‘comfortable “, she declared before concluding by saying:” Then, we made a small smack quickly, well done, and voila! “

We will have to wait until October 29 to discover the episode of one of the flagship series of France 3.

