this is how it will go

NASA prepares the return of samples taken from Mars by Perseverance with a mission, named March Sample Return, envisaged since the launch of the rover towards the Red Planet in 2020. The Space Agency announced to work in collaboration with the ESA, for a return to Earth estimated by 2030.

The return of Martian rocks is becoming clearer! NASA announced the progress of the project March Sample Return (MSR), which should make it possible to take off from the Red Planet the samples taken by Perseverance in order to send them to Earth. the Jet Propulsion Laboratory, branch of NASA supervising the March 2020 mission, thus indicated that this project was under development, in collaboration with the European Space Agency (ESA). Several parameters must be taken into account, such as the landing of a launcher, the recovery of rocks and their return, including the decontamination of samples.

The ambitious sample return project

The MSR mission was initiated by NASA in 2020, in parallel with the dispatch of the Mars 2020 mission in July of the same year. To achieve this extremely technical task, the budget allocated to NASA has increased by 7%, to 24.8 billion dollars annually; 9% of this increase will go to the Scientific Mission Directorate (Science mission directorate), responsible for the design of March Sample Return.

3D conceptualization of the MSR mission. © Nasa, JPL-Caltech

This will be divided into several parts: the Sample Retrieval Lander (SRL), aircraft carrying a new rover and a launcher is deposited on Mars during the decade to come. The rover would then be deployed not far from Perseverance in order to retrieve the tubes containing the rock samples in its wake. Once the samples are stored using a robotic arm, the rover would return to its starting point in order to transfer the rocks to the launcher. The latter would then take off at an estimated date of 2028 to make an appointment with the orbiter created by ESA and Airbus Defense and Space, Earth Return Orbiter.





The return journey to Earth is estimated at three years: the ERO would not drop the samples until 2031. The researchers would be busy examining whether the rocks could represent a risk of contamination for terrestrial organisms before turning to the study of precious materials.

The scientific interest of “Mars Sample Return”

March Sample Return is not a scientific fad or the only demonstration of the technological mastery of space agencies. The return of rocks taken by Perseverance could allow researchers to learn more about the history of Mars and the possibilities traces of its habitability, when the Red Planet was home to water on its surface, about 3 billion years ago.

If the plethora of instruments equipped on Perseverance already make it possible to study the geological components of Mars, the technological tools that can be used on Earth such as microscopes or even spectroscopes would allow scientists to go into the details of this research, in order to determine whether life may have been present on the surface of Mars one day. While waiting for the launch of the missions that will take place by 2030, the three rovers Curiosity, Perseverance and Zhurong continue to explore the Red Planet to learn more about its history.