this unique couple that he formed with Marine Delterme

Even if he sometimes enchains sentimental setbacks (he has just been left by his wife Line Papin…), Marc Lavoine nonetheless remains an object of fantasies for many women. It must be said that the singer with revolver eyes has, during his career, accumulated the services of two, and often very high quality. Sarah Poniatowski’s ex has also devoted almost an entire section of an album to duets shared with female voices. We still remember the soft and vaporous sound of the song where he caresses the melody of I have forgotten everything with the sublime Cristina Marocco or the very intoxicating I only want her with Claire Keim.

Monday, October 18, it is a redhead who will give the answer to Marc Lavoine in an original creation for TF1. The first channel broadcasts Far From Home, a thriller carried by the singer and actress Marine Delterme. In this TV movie, Morgane, will try at all costs to unravel the mystery of the disappearance of the au pair who preceded her in the Thierry’s house, Face à elle, the star of Alice Nevers, and the singer and actor Marc Lavoine lend their features to Victoire and Guillaume Thierry, the French couple who hired the young student to take care of her children.





A shoot disrupted by the health crisis

The plot offers a rather new unity of place since it also takes place in the Netherlands where a few scenes were filmed. “Unfortunately, I did not set foot in Amsterdam. With the Covid, there were quarantines, which made filming abroad complicated“, says Marine Delterme to our colleagues in Allociné.”Lucie Fagedet (who plays Morgane) went to shoot some outdoor scenes there, but all the indoor sequences were put in a box in the Paris region. As well as the sequences which take place near the children’s school, which were filmed at the Cité Internationale Universitaire“.

