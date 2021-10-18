Threat of fuel shortage in Guyana

Since the announcement this morning of the blocking of the Sara factories in Kourou and Rémire-Montjoly by the Freedom Caravan activists, the service stations in the territory have experienced several waves of crowds. The vast majority of them are delivered on Monday and will quickly run out of fuel.

© Isabel Lerouge

The vast majority of them are delivered on Monday. If the movement continues, several stations would be dry by midday, explains Franck Sophie, president of the French Guiana Service Stations group:

If this is not resolved by the end of the day, it will be difficult for tomorrow to have gasoline. We can not do anything. We are waiting. People rushed very early this morning…



According to the latest information communicated if the movement continues and no fuel delivery is made by the end of the day, 30% of VITO stations and 40% of TOTAL stations will be dry at noon, in particular at Kourou and for part of the resorts on the Island of Cayenne. The Saint-Laurent and Macouria stations should be able to hold out until tonight.









© Isabel Lerouge

At 1 p.m., a press release from the prefecture announced the closure of gas stations in order to allow the maintenance of the activities of the emergency services and internal security.

The stations will reopen Wednesday morning October 20. Users will be entitled to 10 liters of fuel per vehicle.