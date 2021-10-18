Three people arrested in the Var for extensive trafficking of catalytic converters with Poland

A Frenchman and two Poles were arrested Monday as part of an investigation into trafficking in catalytic converters between the two countries. The damage to the victims is estimated at more than 80,000 euros.

Three people, a Var and two Poles, were arrested Tuesday, October 12 in La Seyne-sur-Mer (Var), as part of an investigation into a vast traffic in catalytic converters, according to information from France Bleu Provence. All are suspected of being involved in this network which operates between France and Poland.

During their arrest, a van loaded with 150 catalytic converters and 20,000 euros in cash were seized by investigators. The departmental security of Var has already drawn up a list of around fifty victims throughout the Toulon conurbation and assessed the damage at more than 80,000 euros. The census of victims continues. The flights took place in spring 2021, throughout the Toulon conurbation.

This traffic was organized in several stages. Three people started by stealing the catalytic converters from the vehicles. The alleged sponsor, a resident of La Seyne-sur-Mer very unfavorably known to the police, then hid the pots in his electric meter, located in front of his home. He then resold the booty to two Poles, each pot being paid between 100 and 200 euros. The goods were finally loaded into a rental van that was crossing Europe to reach Poland.





Investigators gradually traced the trail of trafficking. In June, they arrested the three people in charge of stealing the jars while they were cutting one with a saw.

The network had organized these thefts because the catalytic converters contain precious metals, such as palladium, platinum and especially rhodium. A gram of rhodium can be sold for around 400 euros, against 50 euros for gold.