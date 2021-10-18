Three reasons to buy Ethereum instead of Bitcoin

The second largest cryptocurrency in the world, Ethereum has an audience that in some ways is perhaps even stronger than that of Bitcoin. The Ethereum blockchain is the cornerstone on which a whole host of stablecoins, dApps, decentralized exchanges, and NFT exchanges are built.

Investors who bought Ethereum five years ago have now increased their stake more than 270 times. This kind of incredible capital appreciation is extremely rare in an asset class. However, even after this historic journey, there is reason to believe that Ethereum could still have a lot of potential for long-term investors. That is, assuming Ethereum can find a way to trade with Bitcoin, taking the top spot in the crypto world. This event – called ” flippening – is something that many in the crypto space have predicted for a very long time.

Let’s take a look at three reasons why Ethereum remains the number one choice for many cryptocurrency investors today.

1. Ethereum offers real world applications

Perhaps the key ingredient to Ethereum’s success has been the inclusion of smart contracts since its inception. In 2013, Vitalik Buterin saw the importance of providing a means for a cryptocurrency network to execute transactions immediately after certain agreed conditions are met. This feature has spawned a series of real-world apps that span from finance and insurance to healthcare and other major industries.

Being an open-source and decentralized blockchain has advantages for ETH token holders. As Ethereum becomes the go-to platform on which developers build cryptocurrency-focused dApps or projects, Ethereum’s network effect grows.

As a result, the utility Ethereum provides is real and tangible. Other cryptocurrencies struggle with this concept. While other cryptocurrencies have similar characteristics to currencies, the decentralized finance and real-world applications that Ethereum has unlocked are game-changers in many ways.

The fact that Ethereum is fueling an incredible number of important and high-profile crypto projects right now makes investors think that owning the basics of the cryptocurrency ecosystem is a good idea. Indeed, it is a difficult concept to dispute.

2. Ethereum will be (more) green very soon

Perhaps one of the biggest arguments against owning or accepting cryptocurrencies is the amount of energy needed to power these blockchain networks. Even one of the cryptocurrency world’s most optimistic influencers, Elon Musk, took to Twitter to demand a change on this issue.





Ethereum’s rise as one of the first cryptocurrencies meant that a proof-of-work cryptocurrency mining model was needed. Miners, or those who verify transactions on the blockchain, were to be rewarded for it. After all, adding the computing power to build a network comes at a cost.

However, with the cryptocurrency world seemingly evolved into near-ubiquitous status among investors, Ethereum is looking to change its ways. The cryptocurrency network has announced an Ethereum 3554 (or EIP-3554, for short) improvement proposal to move to a proof of stake model.

By allowing Ethereum users to stake their existing Ethereum tokens to verify transactions, a significant reduction in energy is seen on the blockchain. Those who put their tokens into play will be rewarded in the same way (with more ETH tokens). However, the amount of energy consumed on the blockchain will decrease dramatically, which is a good thing for those looking to earn passive income from their holdings without having to invest in mining platforms and manage the ongoing energy costs associated with it. at extraction. The Ethereum Foundation estimates that the total reduction in energy on the Ethereum network is approximately 99.95%.

This initiative is expected to significantly improve the social costs of cryptocurrency mining (and indirectly, of cryptocurrency ownership). Those looking to own a greener, lighter-weight cryptocurrency might start to look to Ethereum mega-capacity as their first choice over Bitcoin for this reason alone.

3. Ethereum powers the world of NFTs

Perhaps the hottest buzzword in the cryptocurrency world is NFT. NFTs have grown in popularity over the past year, due to the rapid increase in the value of these digital assets. A non-fungible token was sold earlier this year for a staggering $ 69 million. This kind of price tends to quickly invite speculators into this market.

Ethereum happens to power some of the biggest and most well-known NFT marketplaces right now. Of these, opensea.io has seen incredible volume lately. NFT investors seem to appreciate the flexibility of using Ethereum to trade their works of art. However, other cryptocurrencies like Solana are emerging as competitors in the race for market share from NFTs.

Will Ethereum be able to crowd out competition in these growing crypto markets? Time will tell us. However, investors looking to bet on the larger, more robust ecosystem certainly have their share of reasons to consider Ethereum now.

Final reflection

The cryptocurrency space is certainly a volatile space to begin with. Investors intrigued by what the cryptocurrency space has to offer might want to take a look at Ethereum. After all, it is one of the most robust and open platforms on which much of the cryptocurrency ecosystem is built.

Like any high-risk, high-reward speculative investment, cryptocurrency investors should always remember to stay within their limits. These are digital assets that have seen dramatic ups and downs in the past. Putting all your eggs in such a basket might not be a good idea, especially for those with a lower tolerance for risk.

That said, there is certainly a strong case to be made for Ethereum to be a central position in a well-managed crypto portfolio.