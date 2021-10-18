Thylane Blondeau operated on urgently, the doctors did not believe her: “I felt like I was crazy”

After Olivier Rousteing spoke, Thylane Blondeau decided to publicly discuss her medical career. In an Instagram post dated Sunday, October 17, 2021, the 20-year-old French model explained that she suffered from an ovarian cyst that has “exploded” in his stomach, requiring hospitalization and surgery. The young woman also denounces the behavior of doctors who misdiagnosed her cyst, not believing in his extreme pain.





“A year ago, I had emergency surgery after exposing an ovarian cyst in my stomach. Three months later, my stomach was still hurting badly. Everyone (and me too) thought it was because of the operation. I saw three gynecologists and four radiology centers in Paris, who said to me: ‘Don’t worry, you have nothing it’s in your head . Four days ago I went to the ER because my stomach was aching so much I couldn’t take it anymore They said everything was fine, it was a little cyst to be checked in 2/3 months“, says Thylane Blondeau on the social network.

After this obstacle course, the young woman goes to a professional, who detected a 5.6-centimeter cyst that affected her ovary. Directly after the results of an urgent MRI, Thylane Blondeau underwent emergency surgery.