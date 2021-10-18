Tipaza court: prison sentences confirmed for Amira Bouraoui

The activist for democracy and human rights in Algeria, Amira Bouraoui, saw her prison sentences, pronounced at first instance, confirmed today, October 18, 2021, by the court of Tipaza. The activist has been prosecuted for several years on various charges, she even stayed in Koléa prison in 2020.

The Tipaza court today decided to confirm two prison sentences against Amira Bouraoui, the Algerian activist. This is a confirmation of the verdict pronounced at first instance in two different cases.

Two years in prison for Amira

The first sentence that the court of Tipaza has confirmed is that of two years in prison, pronounced at first instance against Amira Bouraoui. The second confirmed sentence is another two-year prison sentence for the second case, this one without a committal warrant.





The CNLD specifies that the first case concerns “contempt of an official in the exercise of his functions, Attack on the person of the President of the Republic, and Dissemination of information likely to attack public order”. The second case, still according to the same source, concerns an “attack on the precepts of Islam and on the Prophet”.

Amira Bouraoui, as a reminder, was sentenced on May 4 to two years in prison for the first case, and two years in prison (without a committal warrant) for the second case. On October 11, 2021, during an appeal trial, in the absence of the accused, the prosecutor requested confirmation of the indictment of the first trial against Amira Bouraoui.