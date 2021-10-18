to a gas plant?

To help the most modest households face the soaring gasoline prices, the track of the fuel check seems to hold the rope.

Faced with the record rise in fuel prices, the government will not lower taxes (and even less VAT) but should set up a fuel check dedicated to the most modest households like the energy check.

“The track is more like that (fuel check). Afterwards, in what form, I don’t know yet because we are trying to find the means that allows us to reach the good ones

people, “said Barbara Pompili, Minister for the Ecological Transition, on the France 2 set.

“There is still work to be done” confirmed the Minister of the Economy Bruno Le Maire. Because setting up this check is complex.

Complex targeting and calibration

“Today, as with the energy check, we do not have a database of all the people who will need it, people who need their car to go to work for example,” she said. added.

Faced with the emergency, the government must move quickly. But targeting and calibration will take time. For the attribution of this check, the executive has relatively few elements.

It can first of all be based on the reference fiscal income of households to establish a ceiling in wage income and on the database of vehicle registration documents to define motorized households and / or those having received a conversion bonus for a vehicle. electric.

Then it’s a bit of a mystery. Who will be affected, modest households with a car or those who use it only to go to work? How do I know the effective distance from home to work when the car is in use? Because this distance could serve as a criterion for the attribution of these checks.





Could the availability of clean means of transport around one’s home (public transport, self-service bicycles, etc.) as an alternative to the car condition eligibility for this check? If so, each potential beneficiary will have to be involved in this transport offer, which is not easy.

What award criteria?

Will households having a car but having obtained at the same time aid to equip themselves with an electric bicycle be able to receive this check?

And for what amount? Will it be a lump sum or an amount calculated according to the profile of the beneficiary (income, distance to be traveled, alternatives, etc.) which will be perceived as more equitable but the development of which will depend on the gas plant.

The government will nevertheless be able to rely on the example of Hauts-de-France where the fuel check has been offered to certain households for 5 years, it offers a lump sum of 20 euros per month.

To be entitled to this financial support, motorists must: be an employee, not earn more than twice the minimum wage (2516 euros net), be domiciled far from their place of work (20 km minimum and no longer 30 km as is was the case when it was created) and not have direct access to any urban transport line capable of ensuring this movement.

The number of beneficiaries exceeded 48,000 last year depending on the region, or nearly 2% of households in Hauts-de-France. For an invoice which this year has already reached 10.5 million euros.

At the national level, if 5% of employees were to be eligible for this check, its cost would reach just over 300 million euros per year. And obviously double that to reach 10% of employees, or 2.5 million households.