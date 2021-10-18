Top / Flop, the mixed record of summer recruits

Unstoppable this summer, Florian Maurice had ignited the transfer window of Rennais Stadium, by recruiting no less than 7 important players in all positions. In total, the Reds and Blacks spent nearly 80 million euros during the summer transfer window. An amount which is added to the 70 million of last year, which makes it the most spending club in the championship ahead of PSG. 9 days later, what conclusions can we draw from Rennes recruits? Here are the tops and flops of Foot on 7.

Stade Rennais: Sulemana reveals himself, Laborde confirms

Resounding signature of the month of July, the arrival of Kamaldeen Sulemana in Rennes for 15 million euros was enough to surprise the Breton fans. Unknown in France, the young Ghanaian striker since seems to have put everyone in agreement. After a sluggish start in our championship, Sulemana is part, after 10 days, of Bruno Genesio’s indestructible attack. Still a scorer against Metz this weekend, the Ghanaian impresses with his technique and his dazzling skills. A real breath of fresh air for Stade Rennais, which is reminiscent of a certain Ousmane Dembele, revealed 6 years ago at the Rouge et Noir.

Another great satisfaction at the start of the season, the Rennes striker Gaëtan Laborde. Impressive last season with Montpellier, the 27-year-old had agitated the last hours of the transfer market, rallying the SRFC against 15 million euros. Courted by big teams like OM, the French striker already seems fully integrated into the Breton workforce, where he keeps planting goals day after day.

Scorer against PSG and again this weekend against the Garnets, Laborde is currently the top scorer in Ligue 1, with 7 goals scored (5 with Rennes and 2 with the MHSC). A fantastic dynamic, which places him among the best French strikers in Europe.

Another great satisfaction of the start of the season, the Norwegian side Birger meling. Erling Haaland’s teammate in selection has also become a centerpiece of the 11 de Bruno Genesio after the departure of Cooking pot Maouassa this summer.





Badé disappoints, Santamaria in the blur

If Stade Rennais has regained form in recent weeks, it is also thanks to a tactical choice in defense. Bruno Genesio dismissed the rookie from his eleven holder Loïc Badé, very disappointing since the start of the season. Disembarking from RC Lens to replace Damien Da Silva (who left for OL), the 21-year-old is the most expensive signing of the SRFC this summer, reaching € 20 million.

Excluded against Vitesse Arnhem in the Europa League Conference, Badé pays for his lack of confidence with mixed performances and has not been established in Ligue 1 since the defeat against OM (last September 19). All is not lost, however, for the defender, who keeps a good margin of progress in front of him.

Another disappointment at the start of the season, the midfielder Baptiste Santamaria. Arrived in the greatest discretion this summer from Friborg, the French struggled to string together convincing performances and regularly began meetings on the bench. ” I started strong and maybe had a worse shot, but I don’t think about that », Declared recently the former Angevin, who sees himself competing by Jonas martin since a few weeks. There remains a prime option for Genesio in the middle rotation, however.

For the two recruits Dogan alemdar (guardian) and Lovro majer (middle) it is still too early to draw any conclusions about their contribution to the team. The Turkish goalkeeper has still not developed with the first team and the Croatian, considered in his country as the new Modric, played only two ends of matches against Metz and Angers, because of an injury contracted in the ‘coaching.